MPR Mississippi River Volunteer Event with Great River Greening

Are you ready to improve the soil, protect a park, and increase the population of native plants?

The Water Main from Minnesota Public Radio is bringing together MPR hosts and staff with members, listeners, and the community to volunteer on a restoration project that improves the health of the Mississippi River. Together with our partners at Great River Greening, everyone will work side by side removing invasive species and planting native grasses at Talahi Woods in St. Cloud, MN.

Saturday, July 20

9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Talahi Woods - St. Cloud

