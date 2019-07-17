Listen to MPR®

Classical MPR

MPR News

The Current

Stations |Podcasts |More StreamsHide Streams

MPR Mississippi River Volunteer Event with Great River Greening

Outside in MN

Are you ready to improve the soil, protect a park, and increase the population of native plants?

The Water Main from Minnesota Public Radio is bringing together MPR hosts and staff with members, listeners, and the community to volunteer on a restoration project that improves the health of the Mississippi River. Together with our partners at Great River Greening, everyone will work side by side removing invasive species and planting native grasses at Talahi Woods in St. Cloud, MN.

Saturday, July 20
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Talahi Woods - St. Cloud
Register now

Upcoming Events

NPR Presents: How I Built This with Guy Raz | Live with Angie and Dan Bastian

Jul 17, 2019 07:00 PM CDT | Ordway Concert Hall

Saturday Brunch with Classical MPR and Host Steve Seel

Jul 20, 2019 10:00 AM CDT | Red Stag Supperclub

Gary Clark Jr.

Aug 09, 2019 05:30 PM CDT | Surly Brewing Festival Field

Around MPR

Do you listen to MPR on cable?

If you listen to our broadcast signal on cable, please complete this form and let us know. Thank you for your assistance!

Contact us

Reach us with your comments and questions about programs, website content or your membership.

MPR | APM Annual Report

Legacy Amendment Projects

Legacy Amendment Projects

Programming and Projects Supported by Minnesota Legacy Amendment's Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund

Membership Corner

Your one stop shop for managing your MPR Membership. Thanks for your support!

Update Credit CardChange Your DonationSwitch to Direct Withdrawal

From Our Services

MPR News

Beach closed? Blame it on the rain

Several beaches around the Twin Cities metro are closed because bacterial contamination poses a health risk for swimmers.

The Current

Communist Daughter’s John Solomon receives counseling degree, heads to Arctic Circle for two years of clinical practice

Widely known as the frontman for Communist Daughter, John Solomon recently announced that he completed a master’s degree in clinical counseling from the Hazelden Betty Ford Institute — the same place where he received treatment for addiction and mental health issues eight years earlier. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and polysubstance use (in…

Classical MPR

New Classical Tracks: Composer Ludovico Einaudi turns daily walk into seven-part musical journey

This week on New Classical Tracks, Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi discusses the experiences that inspired his ambitious new project, 'Seven Days Walking.' Enter the giveaway for a chance to win a copy of the new CD!